Fulham manager Marco Silva says being on the touchline "is my place" and he does not want to experience another touchline ban.

Silva was sent off alongside Aleksandar Mitrovic during a frantic few minutes for Fulham in their FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United last month

He admitted using abusive and insulting words or behaviour towards referee Chris Kavanagh and has now served his two-match ban.

He will return to the dugout against Leeds on Saturday and said: "It [the touchline] is my place; it's where I should be always. Of course, it's really important for me - for all the managers - to be there.

"It was another moment for me to look [at the game] in a different way to improve, but it will be good [to be back].

"As you know I was always with my players [while serving the ban]. Of course the vision [view] is completely different but it's something that I would like to not experience again."

After a difficult run of form, the Cottagers bounced back with a win over relegation-threatened Everton last week and the club are now looking to beat their previous highest Premier League points tally of 53 set in 2009.

"We are always trying to find different targets and this is our main target right now," he said.

"We got one of the main ones last week [beating 40 points] and now we have to go for the next. Beating the number of points will make history again in this football club.

"We are breaking some important records and the next one is there for us to try and do."