Former striker Glenn Murray has outlined a stark difference from when he joined Brighton in 2008 and 2017.

Murray left the Seagulls in 2011 and returned on loan in 2016 before making a permanent move.

Speaking on Kammy & Ben's Proper Football podcast, Murray said: "I left when we were still at he Withdean Stadium and training at the university. I re-joined six years later or so with the new training ground and the Amex Stadium. It was like joining two different clubs with a different badge.

"It was incredible how fast it has developed and how well it had been ran by Tony Bloom, an amazing story.

"We used to have a dog in the physio room, a greyhound called Rooney. It just shows how far the club has come. The physio room now is like a hospital. This was a portacabin with a dog in."

Listen to the Kammy & Ben Proper Football podcast

*Podcast contains strong language