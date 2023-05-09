Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

After our brief venture into celebrating three points away from home in Paisley, Killie reverted to type by putting in a ridiculously poor performance at Fir Park.

Our away performances are consistent in terms of gifting cheap goals early in the game, then looking like we couldn't score even if we had Erling Haaland and Harry Kane as our front two.

I feel like a broken record coming on here bemoaning the team selection and formation but it constantly looks like the manager forcing square pegs in round holes and the players look like they have absolutely no idea what they are meant to be doing.

The only positive on the day was the sight of over 1,800 fans making the trek although we all could see what was coming from the opening minutes.

Our only hope is that our home form drags us over the line and that needs to start this Saturday when we welcome Livingston. Nothing less than three points is acceptable.