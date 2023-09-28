Martindale still 'frustrated & angry' over Rangers opener

David Martindale has questioned why the video assistant referee didn’t intervene in Rangers’ opening goal against Livingston on Wednesday night.

Abdallah Sima looked to have pushed Jamie Brandon before running through to score and send Rangers on the way to a 4-0 win and Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hearts.

Referee Willie Collum gave the goal and VAR Nick Walsh did not ask him to review the incident.

Speaking before his side’s weekend trip to face St Johnstone, Livi boss Martindale said: "It is frustrating. We got a six-figure invoice the other day for VAR. It is a good bit above six figures and you get these decisions - you are hoping that VAR is going to help to make the right decision.

"In those circumstances it would have been beneficial if Willie had been asked to look at the monitor and if the on-field referee watches it and says it is not a foul, you probably take it a wee bit more on the chin.

"In hindsight, a wee bit frustrated, a wee bit angry by the decision.

"But I would rather the referee on the park gets the opportunity to use the technology and at that point if Willie says he doesn't think it is a foul then it puts the debate to bed, it curbs any argument I have got.

"I genuinely felt Willie was going to blow for a foul and then I thought okay, the technology, the people in the VAR studio will give us the foul.

"I was at the [Rangers v Motherwell] game on Sunday and there was one on Tav [Rangers skipper James Tavernier] and I don't think there was anywhere near the force used in that one but Rangers got the decision.

"So it's going back to consistency, because I think there was more of an infringement last night than on Sunday. So I am a wee bit disappointed."

Livingston announced on Sunday night that Baycup Ltd and sole director John McIlvogue had acquired a majority shareholding of the club.

Martindale said: "He was in on Tuesday and floating around all the staff when I was training. We had a quick five-minute chat. I will hopefully get a good chat next week."