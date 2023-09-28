Having lost both of their Premier League games at Molineux this season (1-4 v Brighton, 1-3 v Liverpool), Wolves could lose each of their opening three home games in a league campaign for only the third time, after 1986-87 (fourth tier) and 2021-22 (Premier League).

The only team with a 100% win rate in the 2023-24 Premier League, Manchester City are looking to become only the third side to win each of their opening seven matches in a season in the competition, after Chelsea in 2005-06 (first nine) and Liverpool in 2019-20 (first eight), both of whom would go on to lift the title.

Since the start of last season, Wolves have received more red cards than any other Premier League side (eight), with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde against Luton the seventh different player to see red for them in that time, along with Nathan Collins, Diego Costa, Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Matheus Nunes (twice) and Jonny Otto.

Rodri will miss this game for City due to suspension. Since the start of the 2019-20 campaign, City have lost four of the 14 Premier League games he has missed (W9 D1), with the Spaniard leading the charts for completed passes in the division this season (616).