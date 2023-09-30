Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton: Key stats
Aston Villa have now won 10 consecutive Premier League games at Villa Park since the start of March, only Man City (13) are on a longer home winning run in the competition.
Ollie Watkins became the first player to score two hat-tricks in a single season for Aston Villa since Andy Gray in 1976-77. He’s also only the second player to score more than one Premier League hat-trick for the club, after Christian Benteke.
Brighton conceded six or more goals in a single top-flight match for the first time, and for the first time in any league game since a 6-0 defeat to West Ham in the Championship in April 2012.
No side currently in the Premier League are on a longer ongoing run without keeping a clean sheet in the competition than Brighton (11 games), whose last shutout came in May of last season at Arsenal (3-0 win). However, the Seagulls have scored in each of their last 23 league matches - their longest such scoring run since March 1965 (29 games).
Aston Villa scored five or more goals in a single Premier League match for the first time since their 7-2 win over Liverpool in October 2020 – Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick in both of these games.