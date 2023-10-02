Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Not many observers saw this coming.

October is here, Manchester United have already lost five games and are marooned in mid-table, with many of their players either injured or out of form.

Manager Erik ten Hag has so many issues to address heading into the home games against Galatasaray and Brentford that United simply have to win.

Firstly, he needs to get Sofyan Amrabat into midfield. Ten Hag's team are simply too easy to play against at the moment. That, in theory, would release Mason Mount into a more offensive position, although Antony's return to training offers another option on the right.

I would be tempted to use Victor Lindelof at right-back, Diogo Dalot on the left and Harry Maguire in the centre. This isn't perfect by any means but from the resources available is the best solution.

Without energy in the centre of midfield, United will continue to find it tough. Amrabat has to be the solution.