Vladimir Coufal says West Ham are looking to make it three wins from three when they face Fulham in their final warm-up match before the return of the Premier League.

David Moyes' side have won their other mid-season friendlies, beating Cambridge United 4-2 and Udinese 3-1.

Speaking before Saturday's game at Craven Cottage, the Hammers midfielder said: "I’ve been back in Prague with my family and it was perfect. I enjoyed every moment with my family and my kids. We had a good time.

"Since we have been back, we’ve played two friendly games so far. Yes, they are just friendly games, but every victory still gives us confidence.

"Saturday will be our third game since the break, so we are trying to build momentum - we are looking for a third win against Fulham."