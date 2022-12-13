Can Buddies overcome away woes and make a statement?

Andrew Christie, Misery Hunters podcast, external

Motherwell’s home record (four points from 21) versus St Mirren’s away record (three from 18). It’s an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. It’s Mick Jagger and David Bowie performing Dancing in the Street. It’s Travolta and Cage in Face/Off.

At home, the Buddies’ defence is as solid as any in the league, but the version of that backline that has suffered humblings on the road to St Johnstone, Hibs and Ross County has looked a different proposition; one that Stevie Hammell’s big bad lad forward line of Kevin van Veen and Louis Moult will have studied closely.

St Mirren's midfield (including returning World Cup hero Keanu Baccus) will look to contain and frustrate the more creative elements of the Motherwell side. Up top, the robust and ready pairing of Curtis Main and Jonah Ayunga will be primed to fight for every inch against a Motherwell defence that has thus far shipped 11 goals in seven games on their own turf.

Both sides go into the game on the back of five weeks spent arresting their respective early season issues. From St Mirren’s point of view, it is a massive opportunity to make a statement of intent about how the rest of our campaign - and our top six ambitions - will look.