Newcastle v Leeds: Head-to-head record
Newcastle won 1-0 in their last Premier League match against Leeds, last beating them in consecutive top-flight matches between December 2000 and January 2002.
Leeds are unbeaten in their previous three away league games against Newcastle – they've never gone four without defeat at St James' Park before.
Before Newcastle last faced Leeds in January, they were second-bottom of the Premier League with 12 points, one win in 20 games and were 10 points behind the Whites. Including that game – a 1-0 win for Newcastle – the Magpies have earned 70 points since, more than double the amount Leeds have.
Having failed to win their final league game in any of the nine calendar years between 2010 and 2018 (D3 L6), Leeds have now won their last game in two of the previous three.