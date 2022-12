England midfielder Jude Bellingham's management have told Real Madrid that Liverpool are leading the race to sign the 19-year-old from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. (Bild), external

Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in signing Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, from Fiorentina when the transfer window opens in January. (90min), external

