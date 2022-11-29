Jamie Beatson, www.weareperth.co.uk, external

One week of the World Cup down - and now only three to go before the real action recommences.

But, unfortunately, I won’t be at St Johnstone’s first game back. Ross County are charging visiting adult fans £28, which is just too much, not least because it's a week before Christmas.

I think you can bank on this being a record low away crowd for a festive season Saints game. A real shame - it’s always a good trip to Dingwall, but in this instance I can’t see many making it.