Chelsea are "making it up as they go along", says their former striker Chris Sutton after they forked out £9.7m to sign Joao Felix on loan until the end of the season.

The Portugal forward joined the Blues from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday but Sutton believes his arrival is another example of the muddled thinking at Stamford Bridge.

"He is available and he is a talented player but I'm not even sure he is a Graham Potter signing," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They are in disarray, a real mess and anybody decent who is available they are trying too hoover up.

"The new owners have spent an absolute fortune but recruitment did not go well in the summer and most of the team are underperforming."

Felix's career has stalled in Spain with the pragmatic Diego Simeone unable or unwilling to get the best out of the 23-year-old. That could work in Chelsea's favour, argues Sutton.

"From Felix's point of view, he'll want to get his career kickstarted and realise the potential everybody believed he had when he moved to Atletico from Benfica," he said.

