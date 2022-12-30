Transfer news: Chelsea made failed Bellingham bid
- Published
Birmingham City's former chief executive Xuandong Ren says Chelsea and Manchester United both made failed attempts to sign Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, in 2020, despite offering huge salaries. (MailOnline), external
Benfica president Rui Costa says World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez will not be sold for less than his £106m release clause. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all interested in the 21-year-old. (90 min), external
The Blues have agreed personal terms with Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, 21. (CBS Sports Golazo), external
Italy midfielder Jorginho, 31, wants to sign a contract extension at Chelsea but could be tempted by a move to former club Napoli. (Tutto Mercato Web - in Italian), external
The Blues are also making progress in talks over a new contract for France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31. (The Athletic), external
Meanwhile, Chelsea made a bid to sign Dutch forward Cody Gakpo, 23, before he signed for Liverpool. (Eindhovens Dagblad - in Dutch), external
