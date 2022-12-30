Birmingham City's former chief executive Xuandong Ren says Chelsea and Manchester United both made failed attempts to sign Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, in 2020, despite offering huge salaries. (MailOnline), external

Benfica president Rui Costa says World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez will not be sold for less than his £106m release clause. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all interested in the 21-year-old. (90 min), external

The Blues have agreed personal terms with Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, 21. (CBS Sports Golazo), external

Italy midfielder Jorginho, 31, wants to sign a contract extension at Chelsea but could be tempted by a move to former club Napoli. (Tutto Mercato Web - in Italian), external

The Blues are also making progress in talks over a new contract for France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31. (The Athletic), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea made a bid to sign Dutch forward Cody Gakpo, 23, before he signed for Liverpool. (Eindhovens Dagblad - in Dutch), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column