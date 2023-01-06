Sutton's predictions: Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Nottingham Forest had a great run in the FA Cup last season - beating the 2020 and 2021 winners, Arsenal and Leicester, and running the future winners, Liverpool, close - while they charged up the Championship on their way to promotion.

This time, they are the Premier League team trying to avoid defeat against a Championship side. Blackpool have not won for a while, home or away, but this tie might just kick-start their season.

F﻿ind out how Sutton and Nathan think the rest of the FA Cup third-round ties will go