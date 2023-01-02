Brentford v Liverpool: Team news

Brentford top scorer Ivan Toney is in contention to face Liverpool, three days after being stretchered off against West Ham.

The forward's muscle injury is "not significant", according to head coach Thomas Frank.

New Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo awaits a work permit and may not be able to make his debut on Monday.

Andy Robertson, James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott will all have their fitness assessed.

