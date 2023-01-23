Soh joins Guingamp on loan

Nottingham Forest centre-back Loic Mbe Soh has moved to French second-tier side Guingamp on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who arrived at the City Ground from Paris St-Germain in 2020, is yet to make a Premier League appearance.

