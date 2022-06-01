Manchester United captain Harry Maguire says he is his own biggest critic but vowed to return to playing his best football "very soon".

Reflecting on last season, Maguire said: "Yes, it’s been a tough season – no hiding away from that.

"Very disappointing from the goals we had at the start of the season to where we were at the end of the season.

"The last few games of the season you could see that it was nowhere near good enough. The results especially showed the performances weren’t there.

"I’m my biggest critic. Although there are a lot of critics out there, I’m actually still my biggest. The next biggest is probably my dad.

"I analyse everything I do. I analyse the way I can improve - even though I am 29 years old and have played 40-odd games for England, and lots of Premier League games on top of that as well.

"But every day I’m trying to improve. Obviously this season has been a challenging part of my career, but during a career of 10 or 15 years, if you want to play at the top, you’re going to have ups and downs.

"You’re going to have critics, you’re going to concede goals, you’re going to make mistakes and you’re going to go through spells of being under pressure to deliver performances.

"This is that season for me, and I’m sure I’ll come over it. I’m sure I’ll be back to playing my best football very soon."