Your Liverpool team of the season

Liverpool enjoyed a campaign that saw them win both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, as well as reach the Champions League final and finish runners-up in the Premier League.

There were many stellar performances for Jurgen Klopp's side, but who made your team of the season?

Goalkeeper

Alisson missed just two matches in the league this season and duly takes his place as your number one after yet another impressive campaign.

Defenders

Liverpool's full-backs play a pivotal role in their style of play - and there's no surprise about who you've gone with. Trent Alexander-Arnold was your most selected player overall and is your right-back, with Andy Robertson on the opposite side.

Virgil van Dijk is the rock at the back for your Reds team and was the second most selected outfield player. And it's Joel Matip who gets the nod to partner the Dutchman in the centre of your defence as he just edges out summer signing Ibrahima Konate.

Midfielders

Fabinho enjoyed arguably his best season in a Liverpool shirt, both defensively and going forward, scoring five league goals. He was your standout choice to anchor the midfield.

Joining him in the engine room in your favoured 4-3-3 formation are captain Jordan Henderson, who was your fourth most selected outfield player, and playmaker Thiago Alcantara.

Attackers

As usual, Klopp's side was electric going forward, scoring goals for fun at times. Joint Premier League Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah starts on the right of your front three. Sadio Mane joins him on the opposite flank, though January signing Luis Diaz was also a popular choice.

The biggest debate in the attack is who would play centrally, but it's Diogo Jota who makes your XI ahead of Roberto Firmino.

How does your team compare with that chosen by BBC Radio Merseyside's James Mountford? Scroll down to 2 June, 16:53 to find out...