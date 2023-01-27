Jesse Marsch says he wants "to be a winner" but that it is "too early" to talk about his Leeds team winning a trophy this season.

After needing a replay to get through the previous round against Cardiff, the American's side head to League One Accrington Stanley on Saturday hoping to avoid an upset.

Having won silverware as a player in the MLS and manager in Austria, Marsch said: "You do this job to win trophies and I've been lucky enough to be part of teams that have done that.

"It's because I've always taken it very seriously. I've always known it's an opportunity for glory."

Leeds' only FA Cup final triumph came in in 1972 and Marsch feels there is still a long way to go before they can talk about repeating that success.

"Talking to me now, it's way too early for us in this process and in the tournament to start talking about that," he added.

"But obviously, everything we do here, every morning I get up at the crack of dawn, I do it with the idea of getting our club closer to the possibility of even having that discussion internally and then, ultimately, winning.

"I want to be a winner. Period. That's why I do this. We want to give ourselves a chance and our fans a chance to have a cup run. So everybody on the inside for sure is clear on that."