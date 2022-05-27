'It's all about the league, that's the real test' - your views

We've been asking for your views after Manchester City pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title on Sunday.

Here are some of your comments:

Edwin: It's all about the league, that's the real test, it's what your season ticket covers and the tournament you play in every weekend. The cups are a nice aside. If Liverpool win the Champions League it won't make them the best side in England, the Premier League winners are. It will be great to win it one day, and when City do, all the sweeter.

Andy: It’s absurd to suggest it has been anything other than a huge success. To go toe to toe with a team as good as Klopp's Liverpool and come out on top is a statement, year on year. The Champions League being “the one they want” - hand on heart most City fans would take the Premier League all day long.

Martin: 10/10 for entertainment value (again). Brilliant effort by all. Can only get better with Haaland. Roll on 2022-23. Blue Moon.

Jan: Players and managers come and go but the 'City way' doesn't change! Never lost the belief but I was severely tested! Thoroughly deserved; the style of football is stunning and the sheer consistency has to be admired!