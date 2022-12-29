Malik Tillman says Rangers can "improve a lot" despite a comfortable 3-0 win against Motherwell to round of 2022.

"We won but I think in the first half, we didn't reach our level," he told RangersTV, external post-match. "In the second half, it was a bit better, but all in all, I think we can still improve a lot and hopefully we are going to give a better game on Monday."

Tillman notched up number three for Michael Beale's side as his 100% start to life in the Ibrox dugout continues.

"I am always happy to score or assist and today I got it also in front of my family, so that pleased me a lot.

"The team always comes first, and I try to help them as best as I can.

"We wanted to end the year with a win and we did that. We are going to keep looking forward and try to win the other coming games as well.”

"I try to help the team as best as I can and fortunately it happens quite a lot to help him as well."