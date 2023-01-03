A fitting tribute to a Buddies legend

Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

For the second time in less than a week, St Mirren have shaken off the habit of a season and returned home from their travels with a well-earned point. Indeed, on both occasions, spurning a late opportunity to snatch all three.

In Livingston, the Saints seemed to lack that edge that has defined much of their season, failing to capitalise on Scott Pitman's first half marching orders.

The boys in Paisley-print black waited for the double whammy of their own red card and falling a goal behind before getting their act together. The returning Eamonn Brophy found the outstanding Curtis Main in the six-yard box to equalise, and should have combined again in the closing moments for an unlikely winner. On that occasion, Brophy let personal glory colour his thoughts and slammed his shot high and wide - leaving an incredulous Main alone in the six yard box, cursing his colleague.

On the other side of the Hootenanny, the first-footing of Kilmarnock, as an even contest lasted less than ten minutes before Ethan Erhahon's first-elbowing handed a full afternoon's man advantage to the hosts.

Kilmarnock patiently waited for their opening but were held largely at arms length by a typically resilient and organised Saints back line. Trevor Carson might have expected a frantic afternoon, but was required only to marshal his six yard box to collect multiple crosses and tip Alston and Doidge efforts to safety.

Alex Greive, received warmly by the Saints faithful on his return from New Zealand following a family bereavement, had the one glorious chance that the Buddies hoped for all afternoon. However, in yards of space and close to goal, he snatched at his opportunity and failed to find the target. On another day, it could all have been so different.

The travelling St Mirren support paid tribute to the late Frank McGarvey, making him the centre of their attention, unveiling a poignant hand-painted banner and singing his name as loudly as it often was in decades gone by.

Thank you for the memories Frank, for Hearts at Hampden, for Slavia Prague in extra time, for everything. Rest in Peace.