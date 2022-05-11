Leeds 0-3 Chelsea: Marsch reaction

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch to BBC Sport: "I'm gutted. We give up an early goal and go down a man again - deja vu from the Arsenal game - against a real big opponent.

"We don't get a chance to stay in the game and see if we can test ourselves and come away with more. We lose another player. We think Jack Harrison will be OK.

"Our focus is totally on recovering and preparing for Sunday.

"Two tackles in the last two games that are a little bit crossing the line and hurting the team. I'm not going to blame or finger point any of our players. They've given everything they can. We have to stay within boundaries in not jeopardising ourselves.

"The players are so committed, they deserve more. I'm trying to help them to earn it. I have to stay strong with my belief which I have.

"I believe we can still fight for every point left. Until the red card there were a lot of good things. I like our team, I like the club, I love the fanbase. I'm really happy here. We had our backs against the wall in a very difficult situation.

"None of us have lived this. In big games we make the exact same mistakes. We are all in this together and doing everything we can. We're up for the challenge."