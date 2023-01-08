Bruce Anderson took his goals tally to five with his double in the 2-0 win over Ross County in Dingwall on Saturday. The Livingston forward was pleased to help his team claim their first win since 8 November and lift them to fifth place in the Scottish Premiership.

"Every time I’ve come here it’s always been a tough battle. We stood up to that today and when the chances came we were clinical and all the boys are over the moon," he told BBC Scotland.

"It’s no secret I love scoring goals. I'm obviously delighted but for me it’s about keeping on going. I’ve got a manager that’s always pushing me every day and I’m in doing extras with him. As long as I can just keep my head down and keep working hard hopefully the goals keep coming.

"We fight for each other and we are on to every second ball. I think we are horrible to play against. Clean sheets in games like this breed confidence and I can’t wait for the next game now. We will start looking up rather than down and see where it takes us."