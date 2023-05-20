Wolves 1-1 Everton: What Lopetegui said

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "In my opinion, we deserved to win, but sometimes football is not what you deserve. Today we lost two points, that’s football. The players showed they are professional and competed very well.

“I’m happy with the commitment, the behaviour and spirit of the players. It’s not easy to play these kind of matches. It’s a final for Everton. We have shown we’re professional and want to make a gift for our fans. It was a pity for us.

“We think [making six changes] was better for the team. We have players who want to show they are ready to play here. I’m happy.

“It was a very, very difficult situation when we arrived here. We were bottom on Boxing Day with 10 points. That’s why it’s been a very hard six months. It is the most difficult achievement or me, sure. We’ve had very good matches at home – that’s a very good thing for us.

“All of us at the club, we have to be ready. The rest of the teams in the Premier League are going to [improve]. You have to do all those things in the summer to be a better team, a better squad.”