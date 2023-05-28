Leicester's misery and West Ham's away struggles continue - key stats

Despite their 2-1 win Leicester have been relegated from the Premier League, just seven years after winning the top-flight title under Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester's relegation is their 12th from the top-flight of English football, with no side suffering the drop more (Birmingham City also 12).

Harvey Barnes has been involved in six goals in his eight Premier League games for Leicester against West Ham (4 goals, 2 assists) – only against Aston Villa (7) has he been involved in more.

The Hammers have lost 20 Premier League games this season, only losing more in 2006-07 (21). They lost 13 of those away from home, their most away defeats in a single campaign in the competition.

West Ham conceded the first goal for the 24th time in the Premier League this season, with only Southampton (28) shipping the first goal more often.