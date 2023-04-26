We asked for your views on Tuesday’s Premier League game between Leeds and Leicester.

Here are some of your comments:

Dave T: A fighting display but poor quality. Couldn't believe that when we needed good subs, such as Gnonto and Forshaw, he brought on Aaronson and nearly lost us the game.

Nnbrit: Patrick Bamford has cost us more points. Top striker wouldn't miss a chance like that, and he's missed a lot.

Antony: Cannot understand why Gracia didn't change anything in the second half. It was evident from very early in the half we were losing control, but he did nothing. Five on yellow cards and he did nothing. Using one of our five subs cost us. Leicester's subs changed the game for them.

Craig: We were lucky to come away with a point.