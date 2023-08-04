Harvey Downes, Opta

Having won five of the past six top-flight titles on offer, including each of the past three, unsurprisingly City are favourites in 2023-24, with Opta's predictor model having them at 90.3% to lift the trophy. So, the question remains, with all their fire power, can City be stopped from winning a record fourth consecutive top-flight title?

Manchester United followed up their Treble-winning season by retaining the Premier League in 1999-2000. There's no telling what effect a 61-game season last time out may have had on City's players coming into 2023-24. Rivals can only hope for a Jack Grealish-style hangover to carry into next season.

City's spine (Ederson, Rodri and Haaland) played more than 80% of Premier League minutes last season, contributing significantly to their success. In all competitions, only three outfielders managed more minutes for a big five European league side than Rodri (4,478) who was central to Guardiola's plans.

Every team has its own life cycle, and a number of City's influential players are either approaching the end or have passed their 'peak years'. Following the departures of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, there are a number of other potential outgoings on the cards that could result in Guardiola overseeing his biggest rebuild at City to date.

Can anybody stop Man City? Read more here