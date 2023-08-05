Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Chelsea have a Spanish inquisition on their hands.

With the signing of Robert Sanchez from Brighton, Mauricio Pochettino has brought the battle for Spain national keeper to a corner of west London.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is the world's most expensive goalkeeper but now, at 28, he really ought to have established himself as the premium option for Chelsea.

And maybe he has, having seen off Edouard Mendy last season and won the gloves for himself.

However, in Sanchez, Pochettino has acquired a younger keeper who generally acquitted himself with confidence at Brighton and has kept clean sheets in a third of his Premier League matches.

A dive into their statistics shows the new man also has a slightly better save percentage (68.1 to 66.1) during their respective times in the Premier League.

In terms of safe hands, Sanchez has made almost double the number of catches as Kepa, with the latter more inclined to punch away than gather safely.

Pochettino probably has an open mind about who will line up in goal for the opening fixture next weekend, and you would assume the shirt is Kepa's to lose.

Judging by Sanchez's confidence though, and he has signed a seven-year contract after all, he has not arrived at Stamford Bridge to play second fiddle.

Let battle commence.

