Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick had nothing to say about reports some of his training sessions are "old-fashioned," saying he hasn't read the newspapers.

ESPN reported players having jokingly likened assistant Chris Armas to Ted Lasso, the American coach in a comedy show about fictional side AFC Richmond.

Rangnick, though, is adamant his methods are working, saying "the way the team has developed is obvious tactically and is due to the work we are doing in training and video analysis."

He highlights the small-sided training games and rondo sessions they have been doing to "increase fluidity and get better in possession of the ball."

"The players have realised there has been a good development in the last couple of weeks, both in and out of possession. They realise that we controlled the game," he said.

He is now urging the team to keep their cool in matches, even if they don't take all the chances they are creating.

"If we concede a goal against Middlesbrough or Burnley, we should just stick to the game plan and not lose shape or composure.

"We have to be aware why we were so dominant and then stick to that."