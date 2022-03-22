Charlene Smith, @char_smith_presenter, external

A big win for us!

I am so happy with where the team is at currently, not just with the way in which we are playing football but the mental aspect of the players also.

The team spirit is definitely positive and it is reflecting in the performances on the pitch.

The team performed way better than I expected them to against Villa. The way Aaron Ramsdale showed his support and joy post-match with Bernd Leno was beautiful to see.

Our star boy Bukayo Saka scored our 2,000th Premier League goal. This player is such a pleasure to watch. I forgot Philippe Coutinho was playing until the camera panned in on him around the 75th minute.

I am sure every Gooner is in high spirits at the moment. Top four is feeling more realistic as the games go on and I think we can get six points from our next two fixtures against Palace and Brighton. #COYG