Emotional Bournemouth return 'difficult to predict' for Howe

Eddie Howe says it is difficult to predict how he will feel on his return to Bournemouth.

The 45-year-old left the club by mutual consent in 2020 following their relegation from the Premier League.

When asked how he will feel returning to the club where he managed more than 450 games over two spells, he said: "The emotional side is difficult to predict how I’ll feel walking out into a stadium I know so well and so many people I know so well. That is very difficult to put myself there.

"For the moment we are just preparing the game as we would any other Premier League game and making sure we get our players ready for what will be a really tough game.

"I know the other side preparing as Bournemouth manager it is a special place to play football when it’s rocking and we need to be ready for that kind of atmosphere."

Howe was asked about the Cherries' current situation under Gary O'Neil and their eight-match winless run in all competitions.

He said: "It’s very important for us that we don’t look at that. Let’s look at what they have done in recent weeks. They have signed some very good players, invested in the transfer market.

"This is a different Bournemouth team to the one we have seen in previous weeks. They are very athletic, they have got some really good athletes, there is a lot of pace all through the team. This is a different game and we need to be ready for what’s ahead."