'Forward additions leave County well placed'

Peter Mackay, Ross County fan

All in all, it has been a successful transfer window for Ross County.

It looked shaky in the beginning, as losing Calum Johnson left us weaker than we were.

The fact the club have chosen not to replace the depth he offered at both right-back and centre-back is a slight cause for concern considering we have begun playing a back three again. That leaves us with just 16-year-old Dillon Smith for cover.

However, in the forward areas we have improved hugely. Enter Eamonn Brophy, who has already shown his quality in his first two matches. He has made a nifty partnership with Jordan White, which has been needed for quite some time.

Wide men William Akio and Kazeem Olaigbe departed the club, this was probably a correct call from Malky Mackay as they seemed uninterested in the project and battle Ross County find themselves in.

Late addition Simon Murray adds not only goalscoring prowess to the team, but he will be guaranteed to give his all when he plays and should fit into the social group as a positive role model.

Overall, the window can be viewed as a success because although we lost cover at the back, we have added a plethora of firepower to our frontline, which was clearly the problem area in the team.