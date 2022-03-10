Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

"I'd be shocked if they don't play with a diamond".

The words of Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch before tonight's visit of Aston Villa. During this rough patch of results the new head coach could do with finding one himself to reduce Steven Gerrard's men to size.

The lack of a cutting edge was the difference between Marsch taking at least a point from the defeat at Leicester City, which ultimately leaves the Whites without one from five matches.

However, the huge positives leading into tonight are the performance at the King Power and what Marsch has since referred to as "the players feeling the power of the way we want to play."

The surge of volts from the stands tonight as he walks his side out for the first time at Elland Road will coarse through his veins and those of the players who know two home games in four days presents a palpable chance to go clear of the relegation zone.

Marsch has talked openly about rotation and with Adam Forshaw and Diego Llorente available to his midfield and defence respectively he has options to mix it up as he formulates a plan to deal with Phillipe Coutinho in particular.

Ideally it will be the top end of the pitch the post-match discussion revolves around. Will it be Patrick Bamford scoring the first or winning goal of the Marsch era as he is set to make a return from the bench?