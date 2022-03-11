Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Manchester United were decent in the first half at Etihad Stadium on Sunday because they carried a threat but what we saw from them after that was basically a capitulation.

It was back to their own pattern of one good half and one bad half and that second half was arguably their worst of the season.

United just cannot shake that inconsistency off and that tells me loads about the mentality of their players. They were not just outplayed by Manchester City after the break, they lost any competitive edge that they had.

This Tottenham team are not exactly renowned for performing every week either, so I am a little bit wary of backing them to go to Old Trafford and win.

We know Spurs can be flaky but the form that Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are in at the moment makes me think they will cause United all sorts of problems, if they get any sort of supply.

ArrDee's prediction: United haven't been playing too well but I'm not giving Tottenham anything! 1-0

