O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Just as it seemed to be slipping away, Arsenal are right back in it.

Those late goals at Villa Park could be a crucial turning point. The Gunners had managed just one point from the previous three games, including an emotionally draining defeat by Manchester City.

If more points were dropped against Aston Villa, who knows how catastrophic that could’ve been for this team?

However, with a sensational second-half display, the Arsenal players came from behind and showed they still have plenty of fight left in them. The emotion in their celebrations highlight how much this means, even to newer members of the team like Jorginho.

It feels like the nature of the 4-2 comeback win over Villa will be more beneficial for this team than if they had managed a straightforward 2-0 victory.

Tougher challenges await, particularly on the road.

Arsenal have seven very difficult away matches still to navigate, but they must take it game by game.

Manchester City’s draw at Nottingham Forest shows the Gunners may not need to be perfect to win this league, but they can’t afford to go on winless runs again.