Rangers track Norwich goalkeeper - gossip

Rangers are tracking Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn, 27, after he was axed as number one at Carrow Road. (Sun), external

Manager Michael Beale has drawn up a list of goalkeeper targets for Rangers. (Record), external

Beale says he hasn't discussed current Rangers first choice keeper Allan McGregor's future as yet, with the 41-year-old out of contract this summer. (Sun), external

Ross Docherty hopes Partick Thistle can overcome holders Rangers and meet Darvel in the next round of the Scottish Cup so he can face his brother-in-law, Andy Stirling. (Record), external