A﻿ston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has spoken of his admiration for Ralph Hasenhuttl and says he sees parallels with the project he is trying to implement.

G﻿errard has endured a tricky start to the season but his side earned a creditable point against Manchester City in their last game.

N﻿ow he hopes to back that up under the lights at Villa Park against Southampton.

"﻿I've been impressed with his [Hasenhuttl's] work and I like the way he's really positive with how he goes about it," said Gerrard.

"﻿During his tenure, they've had some really impressive results and faced some issues like ourselves.

"﻿When you're building these projects, they take time and a lot of hard work and effort."

G﻿errard also respects the mindset of Hasenhuttl's side and knows one of the summer arrivals at St Mary's very well.

"﻿They've recruited really well, young players that are full of energy and have no fear," he said.

"﻿I worked with Joe Aribo at Rangers and I know what he's capable of. The challenge is there for us and it's an exciting one."