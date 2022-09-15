Gerrard sees parallels with Southampton project
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has spoken of his admiration for Ralph Hasenhuttl and says he sees parallels with the project he is trying to implement.
Gerrard has endured a tricky start to the season but his side earned a creditable point against Manchester City in their last game.
Now he hopes to back that up under the lights at Villa Park against Southampton.
"I've been impressed with his [Hasenhuttl's] work and I like the way he's really positive with how he goes about it," said Gerrard.
"During his tenure, they've had some really impressive results and faced some issues like ourselves.
"When you're building these projects, they take time and a lot of hard work and effort."
Gerrard also respects the mindset of Hasenhuttl's side and knows one of the summer arrivals at St Mary's very well.
"They've recruited really well, young players that are full of energy and have no fear," he said.
"I worked with Joe Aribo at Rangers and I know what he's capable of. The challenge is there for us and it's an exciting one."