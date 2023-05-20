Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

County know that they need to take as many points as possible. A draw would have lifted them out of the play-off spot due to Kilmarnock losing.

They don't have time to feel sorry for themselves over the VAR calls though, with a midweek fixture fast approaching already. A win seems the only acceptable outcome at this moment in time.

Yan Dhanda showed in glimpses again today that he may be crucial to their survival hopes, with their strikers not quite as effective as they'll need.