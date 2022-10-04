N﻿ottingham Forest legend Martin O'Neill says recent form is a "concern" given the money spent in the transfer window, but he added that it will take time for players to gel.

Speaking after Monday's 4-0 loss at Leicester City, he told 5 Live Breakfast: "They started off very brightly - they lost their opening game to Newcastle, but then picked up a really good win against West Ham, got a creditable draw after that, and then it’s been really tough since.

"The expectation, remarkably, for a side that has just come up will be very high, considering the amount of money that has been spent.

"There are players who have arrived for substantial amounts of money who will be expecting to walk straight into the team. He [Steve Cooper] has had a really terrific time of it getting a side together and getting promotion last year, then suddenly the supposedly better players have arrived.

"You would have expected Forest to go into the market because the side that went up may not have been strong enough on its own to survive the season. It does take time to gel, no question about that.

"There has been a lot of goodwill there from last season, and there certainly will be among the fans."