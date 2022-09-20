M﻿ichail Antonio says he is hopeful the two-week international break will help West Ham rediscover their best form.

D﻿efeat at Everton on Sunday left the Hammers in 18th position with only four points from their opening seven games.

S﻿peaking on the Footballer's Football podcast, Antonio says he is frustrated with how the season has panned out so far.

"﻿The performance [against Everton] was bad," he said. "We didn't start playing until they scored.

"﻿You can't give people a headstart in the Premier League as you are going to struggle. We need to start better and, if we had done, we probably would have won the game.

"﻿We are feeling frustrated, everyone was down after the game, so hopefully this break will be good to clear our minds.

"﻿It's a fresh start when we come back so hopefully we can go on a nice little run."

