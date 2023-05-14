Everton 0-3 Man City: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at Goodison Park:

Manchester City's cross-city rivals United are the only English team to complete the Treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup with their unforgettable success in 1999.

The next few days will determine how close City can get to emulating that feat.

A fifth title triumph in the past six years is in close reach having cruised to a comfortable victory 3-0 at Everton.

Captain Ilkay Gundogan was the star of the show, involved in all three of City's goals with a sublime flicked finish before providing the cross for Erling Haaland's close range header.

The loss for Everton leaves them looking nervously over their shoulders with two games remaining, hovering just one point above the relegation zone.

Another major concern will be the half-time withdrawal of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who impressed in the opening 45 minutes but was replaced by Neal Maupay - a striker with one goal to his past 39 appearances.