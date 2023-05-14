We asked for your views on Celtic's 3-0 defeat against Rangers, here's what you said:

Andy: Some players were far too casual and some learned what it takes. We played like a team that had already won the league, but we can still win the treble.

Kevin: I'm a bit surprised by the outcome/result, though not disheartened. League won, League Cup won, knocked Rangers out in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup, lost one game to our closest rivals, which was in essence a dead rubber and, of course, we had five first-team regulars not in the starting 11.

John: One cup and the league title already at home in the Parkhead trophy room and the chance to add another piece of silverware at the end of the season. I’m not going to be too critical on the back of one game. Unfortunately, the league is scheduled over 38 matches and not 34. These nothing games have to be played out.

Brian: Celtic's experienced players just did not turn up. O’Riley was the only player to try and do things in the final third. This game proved that we can’t survive as a team without Carter-Vickers, Johnston and Taylor. The cup final performance will show fans how good or bad we are.

Grant: Celtic were poor defensively. Carter-Vickers has been a massive loss, same with Johnston and Taylor. Dropping Kyogo and Maeda was a massive mistake, but I don’t think it would have made a difference to the end result. Rangers were better on the day. At least the league is won and no damage done. Onwards to flag day and the cup final!

Iain: As a long time Celtic supporter, l will just say this - if Rangers had played like this against us in the other five games this season, they might have had something to celebrate this year. Rangers hang your heads in shame.

Tam: Very disappointed with result. I struggled to understand the team selection. I know we have a cup final coming up, but surely you want to have the lads approaching it on a high, rather than in defeat to your biggest rivals. You have to start your strongest 11, the 11 that understand each others style of play. Still Champions though.

Keano: The absence of Carter-Vickers, Johnston and Taylor proves what a difference they make - no defence today. We should be able to win no matter who is starting in the squad, especially important as the likes of Carter-Vickers are out for the rest of the season. The treble still needs to be won. Oh, Bernabei and Kobayashi were not up for it today. In Ange we trust!

John: Not at the races today. If Oh scores, it's a different game. We didn't match their intensity, we had nothing to play for. It was everything for them - their whole season today. On to the treble. We won't even remember this tomorrow.

Robert: Well done to Rangers for getting a result from a nothing game. The champions didn’t turn up for the game. Maybe the players had another game in mind, one that matters. Well done the champions, we still have all the bragging rights.