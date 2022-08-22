We asked for your views following Crystal Palace's win over Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Malcolm: Superb all-round performance. Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze were fantastic. I also believe Odsonne Edouard was very unlucky with some opportunities and think he was fantastic in creating chances and going forward. Team needs to carry it on to Manchester City with a more defensive mindset. I hope Edouard will get a game against them as he is vital to our team.

Ben: Excited for this new season. Doucoure slipped in like a glove, Eze and Wilf a dangerous combo. A defensive line-up with potential to grow, and Patrick Vieira is the perfect leader! And I love this squad littered with young talent. Top-10 finish?

Terry: I’ve only seen the highlights so far and can hardly wait to see more! That third goal especially was brilliant. Thoroughly deserved the win from what I’ve seen. Hopefully this form will continue - and who knows what the team could achieve. I’m slightly worried though: can we hold on to Patrick Vieira?

Taylor: It was a great game. We played really attacking football, which is nice - but need to show the same for the Manchester City game. Come on Eagles!