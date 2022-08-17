Giovanni van Bronckhorst was pleased with the performance of James Sands after the United States international returned to the Rangers defence against PSV Eindhoven following illness.

The 22-year-old replaced Ben Davies, who picked up an injury in the weekend win over St Johnstone, to face up against PSV striker and captain Luuk de Jong in Tuesday's 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League play-off.

"James is doing really well," Van Bronckhorst said. "He is a very clever player - his football intelligence is there.

"He is very smart in his defending, when to make the duel, when not to make the duel and against Luuk de Jong he had some excellent duels.

"It is not easy to play against a striker with his height and physicality. So, yeah, I am really happy with him."

Right-footed Sands, who has also played for Rangers in midfield, has been filling in on the left of central defence after an injury to summer signings John Souttar and now Davies.

"We have some centre-backs who are still injured, so that is why it is good to see that he puts in good performances for the team," Van Bronckhorst added.