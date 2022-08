Ismaila Sarr’s proposed £25m move to Aston Villa has fallen through.

Watford’s 24-year-old forward was expected to move to Villa Park after a deal was agreed between the clubs, but it is understood complications arose over the structure of the move and Sarr’s personal terms.

It is not expected that the deal will be revived but Villa defender Kortney Hause is still likely to move to Vicarage Road on loan.