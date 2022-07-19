Potter nets first for Bees in draw
Brentford ended their pre-season tour of Germany with a 2-2 draw against RC Strasbourg.
Keane Lewis-Potter netted his first goal for the Bees and Yoane Wissa also got his name on the scoresheet.
Potter, 21, signed from Hull earlier in the transfer window and found the net 12 times in the Championship last season.
