Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be under no illusions about the size of the task he has taken on at Old Trafford, but Sunday's defeat at the hands of Brighton is just one of the things he has to concern himself with.

While the performance suggested another season of disappointment for fans hoping to see a marked improvement, the former Ajax coach also has decisions to make about who he selects, with Anthony Martial out injured and Cristiano Ronaldo - who wants a move away but whose options seem limited - still working his way to match sharpness having missed the majority of pre-season.

Christian Eriksen as a false nine didn't work against the Seagulls, while Fred and Scott McTominay were branded not good enough by some pundits.

Not only that, but he will be now realise the disconnect between the club's owners and the fans - with his pursuit of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong rumbling on without any sign of a breakthrough, and a less than warm response from supporters to stories of moves for the likes of Marko Arnautovic, Adrain Rabiot and Ismaila Sarr, which they see as underwhelming and panic moves.

United fans have high expectations and managing them while trying to improve what they see on the field is the immediate challenge the Dutchman is facing.

