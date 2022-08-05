Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Wolves’ season opener at Leeds on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

As expected, Raul Jimenez is definitely out of the fixture: “Everyone else is fit. Training was good today and everyone is ready to play.”

He simply wants his project at Wolves to progress this season: “Our goal this season is to improve on what we did last year and play good football. That's the main target.”

He is aware the squad lacks depth but urged patience: “We don't have enough players yet but that's normal. I don't just want any player - I want those who are ambitious and can improve the team. I am confident when the transfer window closes we will have a squad everyone can be proud of."

He spoke of his “massive respect” for Conor Coady: “He is one of the best people I know in football. He's still my captain. We have been working on playing with a line of four this pre-season and I’ve got six who can play in the defence.”

On the future of Morgan Gibbs-White: “We have rejected bids for Morgan because he is an important player for me and for the dynamic we are building. He is happy. His work every day in training shows me that.”

